Queen Sirikit, Mother of Thailand’s King Passes Away
(MENAFN) Queen Sirikit, the mother of Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn, passed away on Friday in Bangkok at the age of 93.
According to the Thai Royal Household Bureau, she died at a hospital at 9.21 pm local time (1421GMT).
The bureau noted that a medical team monitoring her health since Sept. 7, 2019, had identified "multiple illnesses and abnormalities across several systems that required ongoing medical care."
Doctors reported that Sirikit developed "a bloodstream infection" on Oct. 17, and despite receiving treatment, her condition steadily deteriorated.
Sirikit had been married for over sixty years to Thailand’s longest-reigning sovereign, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away in 2016.
Following her death, King Vajiralongkorn announced "a one-year mourning period for the royal family and Royal Court officials," commencing from the date of her passing.
Queen Sirikit’s birthday is celebrated as "Mother’s Day in Thailand" and is recognized as a national holiday.
