Pump.Fun Acquires Padre To Strengthen Memecoin Trading Edge



Pump said it acquired the Padre trading terminal to improve multichain trading capabilities and user experience.

Padre's core functionality remains, but platform upgrades will enhance data, speed, and incentives, the Solana memecoin launchpad explained. It added that the PADRE token will lose utility on the platform with no future plans.

Solana (SOL)-based memecoin launchpad Pump (PUMP) announced on Friday that it has acquired the trading terminal Padre for an undisclosed sum.

In a post on X, Pump emphasized its mission:“to tokenize the world's highest-potential opportunities,” noting that trading terminals play a critical role in capturing ecosystem volume by providing advanced trading experiences that benefit users financially.

PUMP's price gained more than 6% in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the token improving to 'neutral' from 'bearish' territory over the past day. Despite the recent uptick, the memecoin's price has dipped more than 30% over the past month.

Meanwhile, Solana's price edged 0.6% lower in the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment also improving to 'neutral' from 'bearish' levels over the past day.

Pump Explains Its Acquisition Of Padre

Despite being a newer entrant in the professional trading space, Padre has gained traction for offering a superior user experience, competitive fees with rewarding cashback, dedicated trader support, and robust core technology, Pump said.

It highlighted the Padre team's track record, citing their multi-cycle experience in crypto and commitment to user-first development. The memecoin project said the acquisition will allow Padre to maintain its current functionality – trading tokens across Solana, BNB Chain, Ethereum L1, and Base – while receiving major upgrades in user experience, data processing speed, and trading incentives.

Pump confirmed that the PADRE token will no longer have utility on the platform.

Market Context

Pump remains the largest memecoin launchpad on Solana, accounting for roughly 44% of market share according to Jupiter data, down from a previous peak near 75%.

The acquisition comes as the memecoin market cools after its highs in 2024 and early 2025, as the company aims to retain its leadership by integrating advanced trading infrastructure directly with its launchpad ecosystem.

