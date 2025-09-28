Seven Decades Strong: John Michael Ferrari Proves Pop Has No Expiration Date

For Your Consideration John Michael Ferrari

For Your Consideration John Michael Ferrari may become the oldest artist ever nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

- John Michael FerrariLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For Your Consideration“When Love Is Love ,” the recent new single from acclaimed performer and timeless voice John Michael Ferrari , has captured the attention of The Recording Academy and put him on track to make history as the oldest artist ever nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.JMF's incredible story of creative fire, resilience and reinvention begins in the San Francisco East Bay Area, where he grew up with a guitar in his hand. After a difficult childhood, two years in Nevada State Children's Home in Carson City, NV after having been labeled an“incorrigible” teen, he enlisted in the military at 18 and served in Vietnam, where he wrote his first publicly acclaimed song,“Dustoff.” Returning from the war, he continued playing guitar and singing covers in clubs and restaurants in California and Las Vegas. As his popularity grew, he became one of the most in-demand performers in the country, regularly selling out venues across the states as he sang other people's music. Tired of being on the road, JMF stopped performing for a time in his late 50's and turned to another passion for a few years- photography. Music still had his heart, though, so JMF kept writing songs in his quiet time. In 2019, when JMF was 71, his long time music producer, Pepper Jay, set him up to record in a studio in Nashville- not covers, but his own music. The reaction was immediate and overwhelming, with audiences clamoring for more of his songs. Since his late-life reentry into the music world as a singer-songwriter, this entertainer has been steadily climbing the country and adult contemporary charts, and he has won over 30 awards for his music.JMF invites audiences of all ages to join him on a once-in-a lifetime journey as he sets his sights on this historic milestone.“'When Love Is Love' is some of my best work. I may be older, but my passion is young,” says JMF.“People often forget about us Baby Boomers, but we've shaped music, style, and storytelling. Now I'm honored to be considered one of the voices of a generation. Let's make history together.”He has been seen on the covers of New Music Weekly, Hollywood Weekly Nashville, eZWay Magazine, and more. Whether in print or on stage, JMF continues to inspire with a voice steeped in authenticity and a catalog that spans pop, country, gospel, jazz, and Americana.“When Love is Love” music video on YouTube.2026 Nominations will be announced Friday, Nov 7, 2025. JMF is also being considered for entry in the Guinness Book of World Records. Stay tuned!To get a thorough read on JMF's amazing journey and achievements, visit:

Steve Allen

Steve Allen Media

+1 661-510-4644

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

When Love Is Love music video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.