Tourism Minister Opens Qatrana Castle Development Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Sep. 28 (Petra) – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin on Sunday inaugurated the Qatrana Castle archaeological site development project, implemented by the ministry under the directives of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.The project seeks to rehabilitate the historic fortress and transform it into an integrated tourism destination showcasing its strategic and cultural significance.Hijazin said the project included comprehensive restoration works, facility upgrades, and enhancements to visitor services. These improvements aim to highlight the castle's role as a major stop for the Levantine Hajj caravans and to enrich the visitor experience.He noted that the initiative created direct economic opportunities for the local community through the operation of shops and training programs. The ministry will also train local guides to narrate the site's history and include the castle as a key stop in the "Our Jordan is Paradise" program, thereby boosting tourism to southern regions and reinforcing Jordan's standing as a premier destination in the region.Declared a tourist attraction in April, Qatrana Castle's redevelopment is expected to stimulate tourism, encourage investment, and create new job opportunities, Hijazin added.