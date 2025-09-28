Iran Rejects Activation Of Snapback Mechanism, Reimposition Of Sanctions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Iran rejected on Sunday announcement made by European Troika and the United States on activating snapback mechanism and reimposing sanctions against it.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry decried the invocation in a statement saying, "Attempts to revive terminated resolutions are not only legally baseless, but also politically and morally unjustified."
"The issues concerning Iran's nuclear program have already been resolved by the JCPOA and Resolution 2231," said the statement.
It further remarked that the US and the troika had chosen the route of confrontation rather than diplomatic resolution.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to defend its sovereign rights and interests firmly. Any attempt to harm Iran will be met with appropriate responses," the statement concluded.
The Troika -- the UK, France and Germany -- welcomed in a joint statement Saturday the invocation of the snapback mechanism, calling on Iran to adhere to UNSC resolutions and refrain from adopting any escalatory measures.
The reimposed sanctions include a ban on weapons, uranium enrichment, ballistic missile cooperation, as well as global asset freezes, travel bans and restrictions on Iranian energy sector. (end)
