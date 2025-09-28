Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Imported branded drugs from abroad to face one hundred per cent tariffs- Trump announced

2025-09-28 05:57:32
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed new tariffs on Thursday, targeting branded and patented pharmaceuticals manufactured abroad. Starting October 1, any such drug imported into the United States will face a 100% customs duty unless the producing company has already begun construction of a domestic manufacturing facility.

The move follows a national security review launched by the US Commerce Department in April, which examined the country’s reliance on foreign-produced medications.

Last year, the United States imported around $212 billion in pharmaceutical products, making them the fifth-largest category of imports, according to trade data. Meanwhile, US exports of pharmaceuticals reached approximately $94.4 billion. Department of Commerce data further indicated that medical and pharmaceutical imports totaled $233 billion, compared with $82.8 billion in exports.

Ireland was the leading source of imported pharmaceuticals at $50.3 billion, followed by Switzerland ($19 billion), Germany ($17.1 billion), Singapore ($15.3 billion), and India ($12.5 billion). Major recipients of US pharmaceutical exports included China, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, and Canada.

