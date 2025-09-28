ICE Detains Iowa School District Leader
(MENAFN) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken into custody the head of Iowa’s largest school district, accusing him of residing in the country unlawfully, lacking permission to work, and having a previous conviction involving weapons.
In a statement issued on Friday, Ian Andre Roberts, identified as “a criminal illegal alien from Guyana,” was apprehended during a focused enforcement action after allegedly attempting to evade federal agents.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Roberts was under a final removal order issued in May 2024.
Roberts, who has held the position of superintendent for Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) since 2023 and earned a salary exceeding $300,000 annually, was stopped while operating a vehicle owned by the district on Friday.
He reportedly fled the scene, abandoned the vehicle near a forested area, and was subsequently captured with assistance from the Iowa State Patrol before being processed at Woodbury County Jail.
“This suspect was arrested in possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicle provided by Des Moines Public Schools after fleeing federal law enforcement,” said Sam Olson, Director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations at the St. Paul Field Office.
Olson added, “How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district.”
