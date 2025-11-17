403
Japan Sends Senior Diplomat to China as Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) Japan has dispatched a senior diplomat to China on Monday as tensions between the two nations reach a boiling point following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's provocative remarks on Taiwan, a Japanese news agency reported.
Masaaki Kanai, director general of the Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, will stress that Takaichi has not deviated from Japan's official position outlined in a 1972 joint communique, which recognized the People's Republic of China as China's sole legitimate government, the outlet reported, citing government sources familiar with the matter.
Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Japan declared Monday that Beijing is "willing to make every effort to strive for the peaceful reunification of both sides of the Taiwan Straits" but will "never promise to renounce the use of force, nor leave any room for any form of 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities."
"We will not make any compromise or concession to any external interference, and will retain the option to take all necessary measures," the embassy stated, according to state-run media.
"If Japan dares to interfere in China's reunification cause, or dares to attempt an armed intervention in the cross-Straits situation under the pretext of a 'survival-threatening situation,' it would be an act of aggression and definitely meet a firm response from China," the embassy added.
The escalating crisis follows Takaichi's remarks earlier this month suggesting that any Chinese military action against Taiwan—including a naval blockade—could constitute a "survival-threatening situation," giving Japan legal grounds to exercise its right to collective self-defense.
On Friday, China issued an extraordinary travel warning urging its citizens to avoid visiting Japan following Takaichi's statements, citing "multiple criminal offenses and incidents of attacks against Chinese nationals in Japan this year."
Japan filed a formal protest Saturday after Beijing advised its citizens against traveling to the neighboring country.
In a separate development Sunday, the China Coast Guard conducted a patrol through the territorial waters surrounding the disputed, Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands. China also claims sovereignty over the islands, calling them the Diaoyu Islands.
