3 Killed, 16 Injured In Minibus Collision In Southern Turkey

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Three people were killed, and 16 others were injured when a minibus carrying farmworkers collided with a truck in Mersin Province, southern Turkey.

According to Anadolu Agency, the minibus rammed into the rear of a trailer on the Ankara-Tarsus highway, killing three passengers. Medical teams transported 16 injured people to hospital for treatment.

In May, 12 people were injured in a similar crash involving a workers' bus and a car in Kahramanmaras Province, also in southern Turkey.

