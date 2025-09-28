Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3 Killed, 16 Injured In Minibus Collision In Southern Turkey

3 Killed, 16 Injured In Minibus Collision In Southern Turkey


2025-09-28 05:06:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three people were killed, and 16 others were injured when a minibus carrying farmworkers collided with a truck in Mersin Province, southern Turkey.

According to Anadolu Agency, the minibus rammed into the rear of a trailer on the Ankara-Tarsus highway, killing three passengers. Medical teams transported 16 injured people to hospital for treatment.

In May, 12 people were injured in a similar crash involving a workers' bus and a car in Kahramanmaras Province, also in southern Turkey.

killed collided minibus treatment

MENAFN28092025000067011011ID1110120650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search