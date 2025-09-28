Jordan Welcomes San Marino's Official Recognition Of Palestinian State

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs welcomed the Republic of San Marino's official recognition of the State of Palestine, describing it as an important step that supports the international consensus calling for an end to the occupation and the undeniable right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent sovereign state based on the two-state solution.The ministry's spokesperson, Fouad Al-Majali, affirmed Jordan's appreciation for this consistent decision and the international efforts aimed at securing the legitimate and just rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of their independent sovereign state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.Al-Majali reiterated the Kingdom's ongoing dedication to collaborate with regional and global partners in supporting Palestinian freedom, ending occupation, and realizing an independent Palestinian state on their rightful land.