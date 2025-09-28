Russian Attacks Leave Widespread Damage And Injuries In Kyiv Region
“As of now: 17 people were injured in Bucha district, seven in Fastiv district, and three in Bila Tserkva district,” the statement said.
Kalashnyk added that the effects of the massive attack were recorded in Bila Tserkva, Fastiv, Bucha, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts.
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine , in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a residential complex suffered significant damage. Emergency response operations are ongoing, assistance is being provided to victims, and psychologists are on site. Information on fatalities is being clarified.
In Fastiv district, a fire at a factory was extinguished - five people were injured and are receiving medical assistance. A fire at a private house was also put out.
In Bila Tserkva district, fires on the roof of a multi-apartment building and a private house were extinguished, and six cars were damaged.
In Obukhiv district, fires at an outbuilding and a private garage were extinguished.Read also: Zelensky: Russia attacks Ukraine with nearly 500 drones, over 40 missiles
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Kyiv, four people were killed and 13 injured in the Russian combined attack.
Photos: Volodymyr Tarasov / Ukrinform
