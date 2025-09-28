China, Pakistan, Iran, Russia refuse plan to reestablish foreign military bases in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) According to reports, China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan announced their opposition to any attempt to reestablish foreign military bases in Afghanistan. The statement followed after U.S. President Donald Trump requested that the Taliban-led interim government return Bagram Air Base to the Pentagon.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in Beijing that ministers and representatives from the four countries met informally on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session in New York.
A joint declaration from the meeting “emphasized respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.” Guo added, “It reiterated firm opposition to re-establishment of military bases in Afghanistan and the region by the countries responsible for the current situation in the country.”
The gathering included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, China’s special envoy on Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong, and Pakistani diplomat Umer Siddique, according to images shared online.
“This fully demonstrates respect that Afghanistan’s neighboring countries have for its sovereignty, independence and national dignity,” Guo said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in Beijing that ministers and representatives from the four countries met informally on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session in New York.
A joint declaration from the meeting “emphasized respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.” Guo added, “It reiterated firm opposition to re-establishment of military bases in Afghanistan and the region by the countries responsible for the current situation in the country.”
The gathering included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, China’s special envoy on Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong, and Pakistani diplomat Umer Siddique, according to images shared online.
“This fully demonstrates respect that Afghanistan’s neighboring countries have for its sovereignty, independence and national dignity,” Guo said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment