Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach Appoints Rajnish Sharma as Food & Beverage Manager
(MENAFN- Value360india) Mumbai, 26th September 2025: With a rich legacy of delivering exceptional hospitality experiences, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach has announced the appointment of Rajnish Sharma as its new Food & Beverage Manager. In this strategic role, Rajnish will lead the hotel’s culinary and beverage operations, driving innovation and elevating guest experience.
Rajnish Sharma brings more than ten years of experience in the food and beverage industry, having demonstrated his accumen at prestigious global hotel brands including Marriott International, Hilton, The Leela, and Sheraton. His operational expertise, combined with a passion for crafting innovative and memorable dining experiences, has consistently propelled team performance and guest satisfaction.
Mr. Kunal Shanker, General Manager, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, said,
Expressing his excitement, Rajnish Sharma said“ “I am looking forward to this new chapter with Novotel Mumbai Juhu B’ach. It’s a ’otel that’s always had a strong connection with its guests, and I hope to build on that by creating dining experiences that feel fresh, thoughtful, and true to the spirit of”this place.”
Set against the stunning backdrop of Juhu Beach, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach continues’to lead Mumbai’s hospitality scene with vibrant dining venues and an unwavering dedication to quality and service. With Rajnish Sharma at the helm of food and beverage, the hotel is poised to scale new heights of culinary brilliance and guest delight.
