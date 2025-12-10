Dubai Duty Free Mark Retail Milestone, Crossing Dh8 Billion In Sales

Dubai Duty Free reached an historic milestone on Tuesday when the airport retailer passed Dh8 billion in sales for the first time in its 42-year history. The sale of a twin pack of Marlboro Lights purchased for Dh371 by an Indian passenger travelling to Delhi was the item that pushed sales over the Dh8 billion mark.

This achievement is the continuation of record monthly sales this year, with 9 out of 11 months setting new records, topped by November's all time high sales of Dh876.56 million ($240.16 million).

Recognising the historic milestone today in Terminal 3, Ramesh Cidambi, managing director, who was accompanied by the management team and staff said,“It's a momentous occasion to cross the Dh8 billion mark for the first-time ever in the company's history. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all of you who are working 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – on the shopfloor and in the back office - to make these transactions happen and to drive the business to this level at year end. We are up 17.6 per cent compared to last December for the first nine days. The last few days have been fantastic, and we are up 9.8 per cent for the year, which is Dh710 million more than what we achieved last year – equivalent to one full month of sales.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, the retail operation will celebrate its 42nd Anniversary on December 20 and will mark the occasion by offering a 25 per cent discount on a wide range of products.