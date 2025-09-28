Nation First Always Remains Paramount For RSS: PM Modi On 100-Year Journey Of Sangh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been "unprecedented" and "inspiring", and that the spirit of the 'nation first' always remained paramount for the organisation.

Addressing the 126th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "In the next few days, we will be celebrating Vijayadashami. This Vijayadashami is special for another reason. This day marks 100 years of the foundation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. This journey of a century is as amazing and unprecedented as it is inspiring. When the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded 100 years ago, the country had been bound by the chains of slavery for centuries."

Notably, the RSS was founded in 1925 on Vijayadashmi.

"This centuries-long slavery had deeply hurt our self-respect and self-confidence. The world's oldest civilisation was being made to face an identity crisis. Our countrymen were becoming victims of an inferiority complex. Therefore, along with the country's Independence, it was also important that the country be freed from intellectual slavery," PM Modi said.

To ponder on this issue, the Prime Minister said that Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the RSS on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in 1925.

"After Dr Saheb's passing, Param Poojya Guruji carried forward this great yagya of service to the nation. Param Poojya Guruji used to say, 'Rashtraya Swaha, Idam Rashtraya Idam Na Mam', meaning, 'This is not mine, this belongs to the nation'. It inspires us to rise above self-interest and embrace dedication to the nation," he said.

"This statement by Guruji Golwalkar has shown millions of volunteers the path of sacrifice and service. This spirit of sacrifice, service, and the discipline it teaches is the true strength of the Sangh," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that today, the RSS has been "relentlessly and tirelessly" engaged in national service for over a hundred years.

"That is why we see, whenever a natural disaster strikes anywhere in the country, RSS volunteers are the first to reach there. This spirit of "nation first" always remains paramount in every action and every endeavour of millions of volunteers," he said.

"I extend my best wishes to every volunteer who is dedicating themselves to this great yagya of service to the nation," he added.