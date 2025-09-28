Colombia's President Blasts U.S. Over Visa Revocation
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday sharply criticized the United States for revoking his visa, arguing that the move breaches the foundational immunity principles of the United Nations and raises questions about New York’s suitability as host city for the global body’s headquarters.
Petro claimed the U.S. action "violated the principle of immunity that underpins the United Nations" and called for renewed respect for international law.
The visa revocation followed Petro’s participation in a pro-Palestinian protest outside the UN headquarters on Friday, where he addressed demonstrators and implored American soldiers: "Disobey Trump's orders! Obey the orders of humanity!"
Shortly after the event, the U.S. State Department announced via social media: "We will revoke Petro's visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions."
By Saturday, Petro confirmed on social media that his visa had indeed been revoked. "I don't care," he wrote, adding: "There is total immunity for presidents who attend the (UN General) Assembly."
Petro also took aim at Washington's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, criticizing the United States for allegedly barring Palestinian delegates from the UN General Assembly. He reiterated his call for global action to halt the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
"Denying entry to the Palestinian Authority and revoking my visa for asking the U.S. and Israeli armies not to support genocide, which is a crime against humanity as a whole, shows the U.S. government no longer complies with international law," Petro stated.
The Colombian leader concluded with a pointed appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to reassess his support for Israel's military campaign: "The United States can not achieve greatness 'by killing defenseless babies.'"
