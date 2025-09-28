Seoul Seeks U.S. Permission to Enrich Uranium
(MENAFN) South Korea has formally appealed to the United States for authorization to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel for civilian use, the nation’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday.
The request was delivered by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a bilateral meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to South Korean media, citing ministry officials.
Cho reportedly stressed that the proposed activities are “solely for commercial use” and are essential to ensuring South Korea’s long-term energy stability.
The push signals renewed urgency in Seoul’s long-standing effort to secure full control over its nuclear fuel cycle—an issue that has been a sensitive point in U.S.-South Korea nuclear cooperation.
Last month, South Korean outlets reported that both governments are weighing formal talks to amend their current nuclear energy pact. The existing agreement, last updated in 2015 and effective through 2035, prohibits uranium enrichment and reprocessing. However, it permits South Korea to conduct research on pyroprocessing—an experimental method of recycling spent nuclear fuel—and to produce low-enriched uranium with U.S. approval.
Seoul has consistently maintained that acquiring enrichment and reprocessing capabilities is critical for its national energy policy, nuclear waste strategy, and global competitiveness as a nuclear reactor exporter.
“Seoul needs permission to secure the full nuclear fuel cycle, including enrichment and reprocessing,” media quoted the Foreign Ministry as stating.
The request was delivered by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during a bilateral meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to South Korean media, citing ministry officials.
Cho reportedly stressed that the proposed activities are “solely for commercial use” and are essential to ensuring South Korea’s long-term energy stability.
The push signals renewed urgency in Seoul’s long-standing effort to secure full control over its nuclear fuel cycle—an issue that has been a sensitive point in U.S.-South Korea nuclear cooperation.
Last month, South Korean outlets reported that both governments are weighing formal talks to amend their current nuclear energy pact. The existing agreement, last updated in 2015 and effective through 2035, prohibits uranium enrichment and reprocessing. However, it permits South Korea to conduct research on pyroprocessing—an experimental method of recycling spent nuclear fuel—and to produce low-enriched uranium with U.S. approval.
Seoul has consistently maintained that acquiring enrichment and reprocessing capabilities is critical for its national energy policy, nuclear waste strategy, and global competitiveness as a nuclear reactor exporter.
“Seoul needs permission to secure the full nuclear fuel cycle, including enrichment and reprocessing,” media quoted the Foreign Ministry as stating.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment