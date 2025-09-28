Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sauna Gas Blast Injures Nearly Thirty in South Korea

2025-09-28 01:58:33
(MENAFN) A gas explosion at a dry sauna in Yangju, located in South Korea’s Gyeonggi province, left 28 people injured on Saturday morning, according to a local news agency.

The blast occurred around 10:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT). Emergency responders confirmed that among the injured were both patrons and staff members. Three victims are in serious condition, authorities said.

Although the explosion did not spark a fire, it forced a rapid evacuation of dozens of people from the facility.

Fire officials mobilized 42 personnel and 17 pieces of equipment to carry out the emergency response and assist the injured.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the incident, which remains unknown.

