Sauna Gas Blast Injures Nearly Thirty in South Korea
(MENAFN) A gas explosion at a dry sauna in Yangju, located in South Korea’s Gyeonggi province, left 28 people injured on Saturday morning, according to a local news agency.
The blast occurred around 10:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT). Emergency responders confirmed that among the injured were both patrons and staff members. Three victims are in serious condition, authorities said.
Although the explosion did not spark a fire, it forced a rapid evacuation of dozens of people from the facility.
Fire officials mobilized 42 personnel and 17 pieces of equipment to carry out the emergency response and assist the injured.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the incident, which remains unknown.
The blast occurred around 10:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT). Emergency responders confirmed that among the injured were both patrons and staff members. Three victims are in serious condition, authorities said.
Although the explosion did not spark a fire, it forced a rapid evacuation of dozens of people from the facility.
Fire officials mobilized 42 personnel and 17 pieces of equipment to carry out the emergency response and assist the injured.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the incident, which remains unknown.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment