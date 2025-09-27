Mike Novogratz Predicts Major Bull Run Trigger For Bitcoin

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Recent remarks from Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz highlight the potential for a significant rally in Bitcoin 's price if the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve chair nominee adopts an unexpectedly dovish stance. Such a shift, particularly if it involves aggressive interest rate cuts, could serve as a major catalyst for the broader cryptocurrency market, fueling optimism among investors and traders alike.



Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz expressed optimism about Bitcoin's prospects, emphasizing that a dovish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve could ignite a substantial rally. In an interview published on YouTube, Novogratz stated that if the next Fed chair nominee adopts an extremely dovish outlook-perhaps implementing aggressive rate cuts-this could serve as the biggest bull catalyst for Bitcoin (BTC ) and the broader crypto industry. He speculated that such a move could propel Bitcoin prices to $200,000, marking a“whole new conversation” for the cryptocurrency.

Nonetheless, Novogratz admitted this scenario would come at a high cost, expressing hope that it won't materialize, as he is fond of American stability.“I kind of love America,” he added, signaling concern about the economic implications of a significantly dovish Fed policy.

He cautioned that such aggressive easing could be detrimental to the United States, potentially undermining Federal Reserve independence. Typically, a dovish Federal Reserve weakens the US dollar and bolsters risk assets like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as traditional investment returns diminish.

Bitcoin is trading at $109,450 at the time of publication. Source: CoinMarketCap

Echoing Novogratz's outlook, Daleep Singh, vice chair and chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income, mentioned that after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's term concludes in May 2026, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) might adopt a very different approach. Singh pointed out that cyclical risks to the US dollar remain skewed to the downside, hinting at possible shifts in U.S. monetary policy that could impact the global economy.

Novogratz cautioned that if then-President Trump follows through on his pledge to appoint a dovish Fed chair, it could trigger an“oh shit” moment in markets, leading to skyrocketing gold and Bitcoin prices. He added that traders are currently pricing in expectations of a dovish stance but remain uncertain until a formal decision is announced.“I don't think the market will fully believe that Trump is going to do the crazy until he actually does it,” Novogratz remarked.

Speculation intensifies as Trump narrows his shortlist for the Fed chair, reportedly considering candidates such as Kevin Hassett, Christopher Waller, and Kevin Warsh. The upcoming decision, coupled with the Fed's recent rate cut, has added a layer of unpredictability to crypto markets, which are sensitive to changes in U.S. monetary policy.

