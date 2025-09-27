Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 3 Elimination Updates: Is Priya Shetty Out Of House?

Clarity has emerged regarding the third-week elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. It seems Priya Shetty will be leaving the house this week. Additionally, another contestant is in the danger zone.

Unexpected twists are unfolding in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. After two surprising eliminations, the third week's eviction is highly anticipated. Let's see who is out.

This week's Bigg Boss nominees are Pawan, Priya, Haritha, Ritu, Flora, and Ramu. Ramu is leading in votes, followed by Flora. Priya Shetty is last, making her likely to be eliminated.

It's reported that Priya Shetty's elimination is final for week 3 in Bigg Boss House. Social media pages and memes have confirmed it but the official information is not yet revealed. Netizens feel like she was supposed to be out last week but was saved by a last-minute vote surge.

Netizens say Priya's elimination is due to her lack of strategic gameplay and entertainment. She was seen chatting more than playing tasks, and her captaincy decisions were flawed which led to disturbances in the house.

Meanwhile, Sanjana was shockingly eliminated by Nagarjuna. With wild card entries expected in week 5, the show's twists continue to be unpredictable.