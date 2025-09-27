UAE: Iphone 17 Pro Max Selling At Over Dh500 Premium As Older Models Go For Cheaper

Prices of older iPhone models have dropped across UAE shops, but Apple's new iPhone 17 continues to sell above its official price. Even a week after launch, many customers are paying between Dh500 and Dh1,000 extra to secure the latest device, while others are turning to discounted older versions.

At local stores, a new iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB is now priced around Dh4,300. A used one is available for Dh3,600. Just before the iPhone 17 entered the market, the same phone was selling for about Dh300 more.

Recommended For You

The iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB has also taken a hit in value. A new one now costs Dh3,800, which is Dh500 less than what it was two weeks ago. The cost of a used iPhone 15 Pro Max has fallen to Dh3,000, again a Dh500 drop since the new model arrived.

Mohammed Ashraf of Classic Communication in Deira said the dip in prices of older models was expected but came earlier than usual.“Usually, the price of old iPhones drops gradually. Nobody knew about the new design, and when it was revealed, the price of older versions dropped overnight,” said Ashraf.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Despite these cuts, customers are rushing towards the iPhone 17 Pro Max models to get their hands on the new release and enthusiasts are not hesitating to pay extra to get the phone immediately.

“People don't want to wait. Even though stocks are coming slowly, customers are paying more just to buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max right away,” said Moideen Mustafa from Phone Line.

“This time, the fall [in prices] came almost suddenly because everyone is chasing the new 17,” he said.“This is because of the new design of the phone and new features.”

Why people are paying more

Retailers said that buyers are driven by a mix of excitement and social pressure. The iPhone has always been seen as a status symbol, and having the latest model first makes a big difference for many users.

“Some customers say they don't mind spending Dh1,000 more because they want to be the first among their friends or colleagues to use the new phone. For them, it's about showing they have the latest model,” said Mustafa.

He also mentioned that some buyers prefer to buy from local shops rather than wait for official stocks to arrive in big stores.“They trust their local dealer, even if it costs extra. It's about availability and convenience,” he said.

Selling old phones to upgrade

The market is also seeing another trend that many customers are selling their old iPhones to upgrade to the new one. This has created more supply of used iPhones, which in turn has pushed prices down even further.

“Many buyers are trading in their iPhone 15 or 16 to cover part of the cost of the iPhone 17. That is one reason why used phone prices are dropping faster than before,” said Mustafa.

Retailers believe that the iPhone 17 will continue to sell at a premium for at least a few more days until supplies improve. Older models are expected to lose more value as trade-ins rise and buyers shift their focus.