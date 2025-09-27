Panama And Latin America Lead The Electronic Payment Industry -
These findings are part of the conclusions of BCG's 23rd annual Global Payments Report, titled“The Future Is (Anything but) Stable,” released today. The report is based on BCG's Global Payments Model and includes projections and market dynamics for more than 60 economies representing more than 90% of global GDP. Gonzalo Troncoso, Managing Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group, said:“This is an inflection point for the industry. Traditional growth drivers are losing steam, but new ones, including agentic systems, programmable money, and fintech innovation, are rapidly gaining prominence.
Players that align with these changes now will lead the next decade.” The rise of instant account-to-account (A2A) payment systems, such as Pix in Brazil, is notable, redefining the ecosystem and offering new solutions beyond cash and cards. On the other hand, the persistence of inflation in the region ensures that non-transactional income (derived from interest) will maintain robust growth, as interest rates are expected to decline gradually. Globally, the report identifies five structural forces that are reshaping the payments landscape: the rise of agentic AI, digital currencies such as stablecoins, fintech disruption, real-time account-to-account (A2A) payment systems, and profound cost transformation.
