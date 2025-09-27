Private Sector Largely Silent In India's R&D Survey: Science Ministry

MENAFN - KNN India)India's Ministry of Science & Technology recently conducted a survey to assess research and development (R&D) activity across the country.

The findings show that participation from the private sector has been dismally low. Only a small fraction of private firms responded, even though they are expected to play a significant role in advancing innovation and technology.

Officials believe several factors are discouraging private companies from engaging: many firms cited lack of clarity in government policies, uncertainty around returns, and concerns about intellectual property protections.

Others said the survey itself was insufficiently advertised or difficult to navigate, contributing to the weak response.

Experts observing the sector say this kind of reticence isn't surprising. India's gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) remains a small portion of its GDP, and much of the existing R&D effort is driven by public institutions rather than private firms.

While government contributions are significant, many analysts argue that larger private sector participation is essential if India is to keep pace with global innovation.

The science ministry hopes to use the survey data to shape future policy. Its goals include improving industry-academia collaboration, ensuring clearer policy and regulatory frameworks, and offering incentives (such as tax breaks or funding co-operation) to private players.

By identifying the barriers, the government says it can address them, and thereby encourage more firms to contribute to research.

Private sector leaders have responded cautiously: some express interest in greater engagement, others say that more groundwork is required before committing.

Policy watchers see this moment as an opportunity: India could tap vast untapped potential in its private sector, provided the right incentives and structures are put in place.

