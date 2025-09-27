Home Ministry Directs TN Govt To Submit Detailed Report On Karur Stampede

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry has directed the Tamil Nadu government to explain under what circumstances the stampede incident in Karur took place and also provide details about the relief and rescue measures undertaken following the tragedy.

At least 36 people lost their lives and around 58 were injured after a stampede broke out when a massive crowd gathered to hear actor-turned-politician Vijay speak at the TVK rally on Saturday.

Several of the injured, including three children who remain in the ICU, are being treated at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital, where the atmosphere has been described as“war-like” by local officials.

Senior ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Ma Subramanian were rushed to Karur to oversee support measures for victims' families and coordinate medical care.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham reached the site to supervise the situation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Karur early Saturday morning to meet the injured and review safety arrangements for future events.

Eyewitnesses mentioned that panic swept through the tightly packed venue when a section of the crowd surged forward, leading to people fainting and falling.

Ambulances faced delays reaching the site as volunteers and police worked frantically to shift the injured to hospitals.

Vijay, visibly shaken, paused his address and appealed to the police and volunteers to help after a child was reported missing during the chaos.

The incident has triggered a debate on crowd control and safety measures at large public gatherings in Tamil Nadu.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify lapses in planning and management that may have contributed to the deadly stampede.

The Karur tragedy is among the worst rally-related disasters in recent memory, prompting urgent calls for stronger safety protocols and better crowd management at political and public events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the stampede. "My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time and praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," he said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of each deceased person. Those seriously injured and undergoing treatment at various hospitals will receive Rs 1 lakh each.