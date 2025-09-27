Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Boys' And Girls' Teams Claim Silver In Table Tennis At 3Rd CIS Games

2025-09-27 08:06:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The results of the team table tennis competitions at the 3rd CIS Games, currently being held in Azerbaijan, have been announced, Azernews reports.

The final matches for both the girls' and boys' categories took place at the Gabala Sports Complex, where Azerbaijani athletes competed against their Russian counterparts. Despite strong performances, both the boys' and girls' teams fell 0-2, earning silver medals, while Russia secured gold in both divisions.

Meanwhile, individual table tennis competitions are set to begin today. The opening ceremony of the 3rd CIS Games will be held on September 28, with the participation of 1,624 athletes representing 13 countries. The closing ceremony is scheduled for October 8 at the Ganja stadium.

