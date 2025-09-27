BSF Arrests Smuggler, Seize Gold Valued At Rs 1.29 Crore Along India-Bangladesh Border

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a smuggler and seized gold biscuits worth Rs 1.29 crore from him along the India-Bangladesh Border in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, officials said.

This is part of a major drive undertaken by the BSF against the smuggling of gold from Bangladesh to India, officials added on Friday.

Several arrests and seizures have been made over the last few weeks, officials said.

Efforts are underway to track down the kingpins behind these rackets.

Intelligence gathering has been intensified and the local population has also been brought into the loop, by offering handsome rewards for any credible information provided.

"On Friday, BSF troops of the South Bengal Frontier, posted at the Tarali-1 Border Outpost, received precise intelligence on an attempt to smuggle gold through their area of jurisdiction. Appropriate steps were taken. Around 9 a.m., a suspicious motorcycle was intercepted at the Hakimpur Checkpost while travelling from Hakimpur Bazaar towards Swarupdaha," a senior official said.

A thorough search of the motorcycle led to the recovery of 10 small packets.

On opening these packets, 20 gold biscuits were found.

These were seized and taken to the Tarali-1 Border Outpost along with the smuggler and the motorcycle.

The smuggler was interrogated and the information will be used to try and track down those running the racket, the official said.

The biscuits, weighing 1,116.27 gm and valued at Rs 1.29 crore, were later handed over to the concerned department along with the smuggler for necessary legal processing.

"The smuggler confessed that he brought the gold from across the border and was to hand it over in a courier. A detailed investigation is currently underway to uncover the broader network involved in this smuggling operation," the official added.

He commended the swift action of the BSF troops and reaffirmed the force's unwavering commitment to curbing illegal activities along the border.

The official also urged local residents to report any suspicious activity related to gold smuggling through the BSF's Seema Sathi helpline at 14419 or through WhatsApp voice or text messages on 9903472227.

Informants will be suitably rewarded and their identities will be kept strictly confidential, he added.