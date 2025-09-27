Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Khankendi, Aghdara, And Khojaly Join Voices In Silence To Mark Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

Khankendi, Aghdara, And Khojaly Join Voices In Silence To Mark Remembrance Day (PHOTO)


2025-09-27 05:05:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 27. A minute of silence has been announced in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly in connection with Remembrance Day - September 27 at 12:00 (GMT +4), just like in all regions of Azerbaijan, to honor the memory of martyrs, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend .

During the minute of silence, traffic and pedestrians were suspended on the central streets of cities and districts, and horns were sounded.

This tradition symbolizes respect for the memory of the martyrs and the unity of the people.









































MENAFN27092025000187011040ID1110118344

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search