Turkmenistan, Türkiye Strengthen Economic Ties Through Strategic Business Talks

2025-09-27 05:05:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 27. National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held meetings with the heads of Türkiye's Rönesans Holding and Çalik Holding as part of Turkmenistan's 34th Independence Day celebrations, Trend reports.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan-Türkiye relations are a model of productive and mutually beneficial cooperation, rooted in historical, cultural, and linguistic ties.

Rönesans Holding, represented by Chairman Erman Ilıcak, was recognized for its extensive experience and active participation in urban development projects, as well as in the oil, gas, and chemical industries. At a meeting with Ahmet Çalik, Chairman of Çalik Holding, the company's significant contributions to Turkmenistan's energy, textile, and healthcare sectors were highlighted.

Confidence was expressed that Turkish partners will continue to implement innovative technologies and cost-effective solutions in joint industrial and social projects.

