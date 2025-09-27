Turkmenistan, Türkiye Strengthen Economic Ties Through Strategic Business Talks

Turkmenistan, Türkiye Strengthen Economic Ties Through Strategic Business Talks
Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan-Türkiye relations are a model of productive and mutually beneficial cooperation, rooted in historical, cultural, and linguistic ties.
Rönesans Holding, represented by Chairman Erman Ilıcak, was recognized for its extensive experience and active participation in urban development projects, as well as in the oil, gas, and chemical industries. At a meeting with Ahmet Çalik, Chairman of Çalik Holding, the company's significant contributions to Turkmenistan's energy, textile, and healthcare sectors were highlighted.
Confidence was expressed that Turkish partners will continue to implement innovative technologies and cost-effective solutions in joint industrial and social projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment