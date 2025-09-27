Purana Qila To Host First-Of-Its-Kind Cultural Evening Organised By Sabhyata Foundation
Set against the backdrop of one of Delhi's most iconic monuments, the evening will showcase India's vibrant cultural spirit through energetic Dandiya and Garba dances, soulful musical performances, and a celebration of rich traditions.
Speaking ahead of the event, Mrs. Avantika Dalmia, Co-Chairman of the Advisory Board, Sabhyata Foundation , said,“India's cultural heritage is a treasure we must preserve and celebrate. Hosting this first-of-its-kind cultural evening at the historic Purana Qila is a step towards bringing our traditions closer to people today. We are grateful to the Ministry of Culture, the Archaeological Survey of India, and the Government of Delhi for their support in making this occasion special.”
As Smarak Sarathi, Sabhyata Foundation is entrusted with the upkeep and promotion of four iconic Delhi sites - Purana Qila, Humayun's Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, and Mehrauli Archaeological Park. Focusing on accessibility, safety, and engaging experiences, the foundation aims to make these monuments must-visit destinations. Building on the success of the 'Jai Hind' Sound & Light Show at the Red Fort, it brings the same innovation and vision to these historic sites.
About Sabhyata Foundation
Sabhyata Foundation, a not-for-profit organization is dedicated to promoting and preserving India's art, culture, heritage and architecture through world-class experiences. In partnership with the Smarak Sarathi, Dalmia Bharat, the foundation has redefined visitor engagement at the historic Red Fort with landmark initiatives such as the ' Jai Hind ' Sound & Light Show, recognized by National Geographic among the world's top five shows, the Red Fort Visitor Centre, and the Matrubhumi projection mapping. Under the Adopt a Heritage 2.0 initiative, Sabhyata Foundation is entrusted with the upkeep and promotion of four historic Delhi sites - Purana Qila, Humayun's Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, and Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The foundation celebrated India's cultural legacy on a grand scale through festivals such as 'Dances of India' and 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Festival', which attracted over 250,000 visitors.
