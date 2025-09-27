5.6-Magnitude Quake Hits China's Gansu

MENAFN - IANS) Lanzhou, Sep 27 (IANS) A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Longxi County in Dingxi City in northwest China's Gansu Province at 5:49 a.m. on Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 34.91 degrees north latitude and 104.58 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

The quake was strongly felt in Longxi County, Zhangxian County, Weiyuan County and Lintao County in Dingxi City and Wushan County in Tianshui City.

No casualties have been reported, according to the local government. Local people said that some houses in the rural area of Longxi were damaged.

Local fire-fighting and rescue authorities have dispatched rescue teams and vehicles to the affected areas, with information on the impact still being gathered.

Following the quake, the China Earthquake Administration launched a level-III emergency service response, urging strengthened monitoring and assessment of the situation, as well as timely updates.

The office of the State Council earthquake relief headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management also initiated a level-IV emergency response for earthquakes and sent a work team to the quake-hit areas to support local quake-relief efforts, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescuers from China's national comprehensive fire and rescue teams have arrived at the epicentre, according to the emergency management ministry. Meanwhile, 200 rescuers and 28 vehicles from the local fire and rescue forces, and 26 personnel of specialised rescue teams with 7 vehicles are on their way.

Earlier in June, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Eryuan County in Bai Autonomous Prefecture of Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The epicentre was monitored at 26.26 degrees north latitude and 100.03 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

The quake was strongly felt in Eryuan County, Dali City and Heqing County, waking some residents.

China experiences earthquakes because the Indian tectonic plate is constantly colliding with and pushing into the Eurasian tectonic plate. This ongoing collision, which began about 50 to 60 million years ago and formed the Himalayas, builds up immense stress in the Earth's crust.