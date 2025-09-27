Asia Cup: India Is Way Above Pakistan In Cricket, As Well As In Thinking, Says Amit Mishra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) As the cricketing world braces for a high-voltage Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has backed the Suryakumar Yadav-led side to clinch a decisive win in Dubai on Sunday night.

Mishra also said that India, the reigning T20 World Cup winners and only unbeaten side in the Asia Cup, are way above their arch-rivals Pakistan in both on and off field aspects. India and Pakistan will clash for the third time in the tournament, with the former thrashing the latter by seven wickets in their Group A match and by six wickets in the Super Fours meeting.

“India will win. India is way above Pakistan in cricket, as well as in thinking. They are not even able to match their thinking with us. Look, I don't want to go on their words or all the nonsense they are saying from behind. But who is doing good for them in cricket? On which ranking they are? What is the thinking going on? Have they been able to beat our bowling or batting?”

“Yes, we have to improve our fielding. We shouldn't miss so many catches in matches because in any team, if you miss a catch in T20, anything is possible. Now that dew has started to arrive, that too is going a factor. So I think if you look at it, there is no comparison between us and them.”

“We don't even have senior players. All our young players are playing, barring Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, who aren't getting much chances to bat, so as Hardik Pandya. We are winning matches via our young players, despite not having Virat, Rohit Sharma, or any other big players. So in terms of thinking, and in cricket, we are way ahead of them and I don't think they are around us,” said Mishra in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Yet, Mishra didn't shy away from highlighting India's Achilles heel in the competition so far - fielding. With dew coming into play, India have shelled many chances and their overall fielding standards suffering a big drop. Mishra urged the team to adapt quickly and work harder on catching with the wet ball in practice sessions ahead of the final.

“I think when dew is formed, the ball becomes a little heavy. So I think they should practice catching with a wet ball and they should practice in such a way that whatever difficulty is there, whether it is light, or the ball is wet, you should practice that to iron it out. It is important to do that, which is the job of fielding coach.”

“I will not consider that as an excuse because you are a professional cricketer and playing for India and okay, one or two catches being shelled happens sometimes, if that is due to light or the ball is wet. But when you get to know that these things are happening frequently, then improvement has to happen, you have practice on that. Like, practice in front of lights, and with a wet ball. So those things should improve and it didn't happen in (last) two matches.”

“But I think that is the only point of concern - that if we shelled a player's catch in the match, who could then change the match because you don't know anything can happen in T20s - the game changes in 6-7 balls. So if you leave a player's catch and that person makes runs or hit 3-4 sixes and turn the match around, then I feel that's an area to be scared about.”

“I am not afraid of anything else, but the Indian team should pay attention to that because 3-4 catches are being missed in a match. The biggest thing is that if a set player is playing, and their catch is missed, then that player might make 50-60 runs - so the Indian team should pay attention to this,” he elaborated.

On India's recent experimentation with the batting order before reverting back to their set line-up in the thrilling Super Fours win over Sri Lanka via a Super Over, Mishra saw value in giving players batting time, but stressed that the final should see a return to the usual order.

“In my view, it was a good thing because sometimes your openers are making runs, and the match ends with two down in your favour. In this tournament, like in the last match, the batters who didn't get chance before were sent to bat, so that they can get some batting practice. Match practice is very important and that's one reason.”

“But I feel that in the final, a proper batting order is what Indian team will go with. That was a good thing that all the players were sent out to bat, and got match practice. But in the final, the main batting order will go on the field and I feel the left-right combination will have to be looked at, which the Indian team and coaches should take care of that.”