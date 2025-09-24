Iphone 17 Is Cheaper In These 5 Countries - Find Out Where To Buy

Apple's new iPhone 17 launched in India starting at Rs. 82,900. Due to the high price, many buyers prefer purchasing iPhones from abroad to save money and get better deals.

With the launch of Apple's new iPhone 17, many are talking about its steep price in India. The base model starts at Rs. 82,900, while other variants come with even higher price tags, sparking discussions among buyers and tech enthusiasts alike.

However, the iPhone 17 is priced lower in countries like the US, Dubai, and Singapore. In the US, it starts at just $799 (around Rs. 70,468), while in

Canada, the price is approximately Rs. 72,128, offering significant savings compared to India.



Dubai: iPhone 17 costs AED 3,399 (approximately Rs. 81,746), making it the cheapest option for Indian buyers.

UK: Priced at around Rs. 95,234, slightly cheaper than India but more expensive than Dubai. Singapore: Available for about Rs. 89,380, offering moderate savings compared to India.

In China, the iPhone 17 is priced at 5,999 Yuan (around Rs. 74,482), while the Pro Max costs 9,999 Yuan (approximately Rs. 1,24,144). Because the iPhone 17 is cheaper in these seven countries, many people choose to buy it from abroad to save money.