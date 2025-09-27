IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: 5 Talking Points From India's Thrilling Super Over Win Against Sri Lanka

India edged past Sri Lanka in a thrilling Super Over in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4, extending their unbeaten run. Despite Pathum Nissanka's century forcing a tie, Arshdeep Singh's brilliance sealed victory, setting up a final clash with Pakistan.

The defending champions, Team India, continued to remain unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025 as the Men in Blue pulled off a thrilling victory in the Super Over of the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International on Friday, September 26.

After posting a total of 202/5, thanks to significant contributions from Abhishek Sharma (61), Tilak Varma (49*), Sanju Samson (39), and Axar Patel (21*), Team India failed to defend it as Pathum Nissanka's brilliant century (107), a fine fifty by Kusal Perera (58), and Dasun Shanaka's crucial 22-run innings forced the match into a Super Over.

India managed to clinch a Super Over victory as Arshdeep Singh restricted Sri Lanka to 2/2 before Suryakumar Yadav finished off the chase by scoring the required runs off the first ball by Wanindu Hasaranga.

As the Men in Blue clinched a thrilling Super Over victory over Sri Lanka, let's take a look at the talking points from the win.

Abhishek Sharma has continued his impressive run of form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The southpaw notched up his third consecutive fifty of the tournament and played a scintillating knock of 61 off 31 balls, including 8 fours and 2 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 196.77. With this knock, the Indian opener overtook Mohammad Rizwan's record for the most runs (281) in a single edition of the Asia Cup T20.

Abhishek went on to complete the 300-run mark, becoming the first batter to achieve this feat in a single edition of the Asia Cup T20. Moreover, the left-handed opener became the first batter to score consecutive fifties in a single edition of the tournament. In the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek Sharma has amassed 309 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 51.50 and an astounding strike rate of 204.63 in six matches.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav had another poor outing in the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka. The 35-year-old was under scrutiny due to his sluggish form and was expected to regain his rhythm ahead of the high-stakes final against Pakistan on Sunday. However, Suryakumar was dismissed for 12 after being trapped LBW by Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

In the ongoing tournament, Suryakumar Yadav could aggregate 71 runs at an average of 23.66 in five innings. In the last 11 innings, the T20I skipper has scored 104 runs, highlighting a worrying dip in form that India will hope he can overcome in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan.

The middle-order batters, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel, came to India's rescue when the defending champions were reeling at 92/3 after Abhishek Sharma's dismissal. However, Tilak and Samson stitched a crucial 66-run stand for the fourth wicket to lift Team India to 158/3 before the latter was dismissed. Thereafter, Tilak had another crucial 44-run stand for the sixth wicket with Axar to take the Men in Blue past the 200-run mark.

India's middle-order batters stepped up brilliantly, stabilizing innings under pressure and ensuring the team posted a competitive total of 202/5 in 20 overs. Had it not been for the middle-order batter, India would have struggled to post a challenging total, leaving the game more open for Sri Lanka to dominate in the final overs.

India's bowling display was below par as Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera dominated the attack, stitching a powerful 127-run partnership that almost carried Sri Lanka to victory. After Hardik Pandya provided a breakthrough by dismissing Kusal Mendis at 7/1, Indian bowlers failed to capitalise on it as Nissanka and Perera continued to hit boundaries at will, keeping Sri Lanka in the hunt to chase down the target before pushing the contest to a Super Over.

Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav were repeatedly hit for boundaries by Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera, as the duo dominated the innings. However, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, and Harshit put the brakes on Sri Lanka's momentum, restraining them from chasing down the target. Arshdeep Singh was crucial in the Super Over as he picked two wickets to restrict Lanka to 2/2 in six balls.

As India conclude the group and Super 4 stages without losing a single match, the Men in Blue will look to culminate their campaign by defending the Asia Cup triumph when they take on Pakistan in the high–stakes final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India and Pakistan are set to face off for the third time in the tournament after defeating the arch-rivals in the group stage and Super 4 clash.

The first-ever Asia Cup Final between India and Pakistan will take place amid the off-field drama, as Haris Rauf and Suryakumar Yadav were fined 30% of their match fee by the ICC after the BCCI and PCB lodged a complaint for breaching the code of conduct. The battle of supremacy is expected to grab the attention of the cricketing world, with fans eagerly anticipating a high-voltage clash between two of Asia's fiercest rivals.