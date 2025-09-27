Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure To Bring More Rain From Panchami? Check Forecast

Kolkata Today Rain Alerts: The festive drums are rolling. It's Panchami today. While the morning sky is bright, what will the weather be like on the weekend? How will the weather be during the Puja week? Check out the full photo gallery for details

Kolkata Weather

A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, moving towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts. It may make landfall on Sep 27, causing rain in Bengal.

On Sep 27, heavy rain and gusty winds of 40-50 km/h may occur in South 24 Parganas, Medinipur, and Jhargram. Thunderstorms are likely in Kolkata and other districts from Sep 28-30.The low pressure's effect will bring heavy rain to South Bengal districts on Oct 1-2. This means Bengal might get drenched during Navami and Dashami of Puja.From Sep 26-28, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms may occur in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Malda, Dinajpur, and Darjeeling. Heavy rain is likely on Oct 2.Fishermen are advised not to go to sea. Caution is advised for setting up Puja pandals in coastal areas. Rain may increase in North Bengal on Saturday, Sep 27, which is Panchami.A cyclonic circulation will intensify into a deep depression, making landfall on Sep 27. South Bengal will see rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the rest of September.