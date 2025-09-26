Capodagli Property Company Unveils Meridia Linden 1001, The Company's Newest Multi-Family Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



Linden 1001 further cements Capodagli's commitment to thoughtful, community-focused development in growing New Jersey markets.

Linden, New Jersey - September 26, 2025 - Capodagli Property Company is proud to announce the launch of Linden 1001, its newest multi-family residential development and the third project by the company in the city of Linden, offering elevated urban living with exceptional amenities and convenience.

Strategically located near the Linden train station-with direct access to New York City-and within minutes of major highways including the Garden State Parkway, NJ Turnpike, and Routes 1 & 9, Linden 1001 is designed to meet the lifestyle needs of today's commuters and city-minded residents.

The development features 403 thoughtfully designed units, including spacious 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom layouts. Each apartment home features in-unit laundry, as well as modern kitchens with quartz countertops and premium finishes. Meridia Linden 1001 will begin leasing in Fall 2025 and will offer pet-friendly living to their residents.

For easy indoor/outdoor living, the building offers residents five outdoor courtyard spaces , ideal for relaxing, socializing, or working remotely. The building offers two on-site retail spaces, enhancing resident convenience and neighborhood engagement.

Residents of Meridia Linden 1001 will also enjoy being steps away from the city's vibrant dining and retail options, offering a perfect balance between comfort, accessibility, and lifestyle.

“Linden 1001 represents the next phase of Capodagli Property Company's ongoing investment in Linden,” said Nicola Smith, the building's Property Manager.“We're proud to bring another high-quality, amenity-rich living experience to a city that continues to grow and attract residents looking for both community and connection.”.

About Capodagli Property Company:

Capodagli Property Company is a premier real estate development , construction, and property management firm specializing in multi-family and mixed-use real estate projects. Founded in 1970, they are recognized for their ability to envision thriving communities on underutilized assets, playing a major role in redeveloping these communities.

Capodagli Property Company develops, owns, and manages over 6,000 rental apartments with over 4,000 units in the pipeline.

They are proud of their reputation for building and managing exceptional residential communities under the brand name“Meridia Living.” Meridia Living strives to ensure all the properties they manage are well maintained while instilling a sense of belonging towards their residents.

For more information on Capodagli Property Company and Meridia Living, visit





