Lion Works Digital Launches Specialized Mobile Optimization Audit For Drug Rehabilitation Centers

NASHVILLE, TN - September 26, 2025 - Lion Works Digital , a Nashville-based healthcare marketing agency, today announced the launch of a specialized mobile optimization audit service designed specifically for drug rehabilitation centers. This new service aims to help addiction treatment facilities improve their digital presence and connect more effectively with individuals seeking recovery resources.

The comprehensive audit addresses critical elements of website performance, including loading speed, user experience, HIPAA compliance, and conversion optimization-all tailored to the unique needs of rehabilitation centers.

"For drug rehab centers, an optimized website isn't just about digital marketing-it's about creating a lifeline for those seeking help during critical moments," said Chase Brantley, Founder and CEO of Lion Works Digital. "Our data shows that nearly 60% of healthcare searches occur on mobile devices, yet many rehabilitation websites fail to provide an optimal experience on these platforms, potentially losing connections with individuals who need immediate assistance."

The mobile optimization audit evaluates several key performance areas that directly impact patient outreach campaigns and referrals. These include page loading speed, mobile responsiveness, trust indicators, compliance elements, and conversion pathways. Following the audit, facilities receive actionable recommendations designed to enhance their digital presence and improve patient acquisition.

Lion Works Digital 's new service comes at a time when digital marketing for drug rehab centers faces increasing challenges, including strict advertising policies and heightened competition. The firm's approach leverages search engine optimization (SEO) and user experience improvements as sustainable, compliant marketing strategies for addiction treatment centers.

The company's expertise in healthcare marketing is particularly valuable in the rehabilitation sector, where facilities must balance effective outreach with strict regulatory compliance. Their team specializes in creating digital marketing strategies that adhere to healthcare advertising guidelines while still effectively reaching those in need of treatment.

"Effective strategies for drug rehab marketing must consider both the technical aspects of website performance and the emotional journey of someone seeking help," Brantley explained. "Our audit examines how well a facility's website communicates crucial information about recovery programs, insurance coverage, and success rates-elements that influence a person's decision to reach out for support."

Early implementations of the audit recommendations have yielded significant improvements for rehabilitation centers. One facility reported a 30% increase in patient inquiries after implementing mobile optimization changes suggested by Lion Works Digital.

The service is available immediately to substance abuse treatment facilities nationwide, with special attention to centers looking to improve their digital marketing performance without violating industry regulations or compromising ethical standards.

About Lion Works Digital:

Lion Works Digital is a Nashville-based healthcare marketing agency specializing in data-driven digital marketing solutions for healthcare providers. Founded by Chase Brantley, the agency focuses on delivering measurable results through search engine optimization, website development, PPC advertising, and social media marketing. Lion Works Digital is known for its deep healthcare industry expertise and commitment to building long-term client partnerships that drive tangible outcomes.

