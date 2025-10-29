African City Leaders Forge Strategic Urban Partnerships At Expo City Dubai's Global Cities Summit

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) City leaders and mayors from around 20 sub-Saharan African nations gathered at Expo City Dubai to establish a platform to deepen strategic cooperation and advance shared goals in vital areas, including AI, digital transformation, climate adaptation and inclusive growth.

The high-level discussions, attended by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, reflected the UAE's role as a key partner in Africa's urban development journey and demonstrated how UAE-Africa relations are rooted in shared priorities, longstanding heritage and deep community ties. The strategic partnerships are focused on translating urban visions into tangible improvements for citizens across the continent.

With mayors and urban coalitions increasingly at the forefront of global problem-solving, the dialogue highlighted key African urban centres – such as Lagos, Kinshasa and Nairobi – as crucial growth engines. The discussion centred how these cities can leverage the UAE's experience to build a resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.

The UAE: a leading partner in shared development

The UAE is committed to supporting Africa's rapid urbanisation through action-oriented projects that focus on digital innovation in AI-driven, low-cost digital infrastructure, through capacity-building and knowledge-sharing initiatives. This strategic focus positions the UAE as a continental bridge, supporting Africa's journey toward sustainable urbanisation.

The depth of UAE-Africa relations is continually bolstered by high-level exchanges – most recently the visit to Angola of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President.

The UAE is a leading investor in Africa, guided by a vision to promote shared development and sustainable growth. The nation continues to expand investments in infrastructure, energy and job creation, aligning with the continent's priorities in renewable energy, digitalisation and the empowerment of women and youth.

City leaders are in Dubai for a three-day global cities summit held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The summit is one of the world's largest, most diverse gatherings of mayors and city and business leaders. Hosted at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, this global gathering welcomed delegates from more than 300 cities to explore how urban centres – crucial catalysts for investment and progress – can navigate rapid urbanisation and build more liveable, efficient and resilient futures.

