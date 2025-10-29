Rajasthan CEO Holds Meeting With Political Party Representatives On SIR

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties in Jaipur on Wednesday, where he briefed them on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Voter Lists 2026.

He informed that the Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the second phase of the SIR, which includes Rajasthan, and the process has already begun in the state.

Mahajan stated that Rajasthan has taken the lead in deploying Booth Level Agents (BLAs) by initiating the recruitment process earlier than other states. As a result, Rajasthan has recorded the highest number of BLAs deployed among all Phase 2 states.

He urged representatives of all recognised political parties to mandatorily appoint BLAs at the remaining booths to ensure effective coordination and transparency during the voter list revision process.

The Chief Electoral Officer informed that the voter list has been frozen following the commencement of the special revision. The previous voter lists can be viewed on the Election Commission of India's website gov) and the Chief Electoral Officer, Rajasthan's website gov).

He further stated that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct three rounds of door-to-door visits to collect enumeration forms from voters.

So far, around 70 per cent of voters in Rajasthan have been mapped, and the figure is expected to rise to 85 per cent soon, reducing the need for document submissions.

He emphasised that to add new names, voters must fill out Form 6, and warned that submitting false declarations in enumeration forms could lead to fines or imprisonment as per election laws.

Mahajan detailed that the SIR process commenced on October 28, 2025, and will continue until February 7, 2026. Training sessions and printing of forms are scheduled from October 28 to November 3, while Booth Level Officers will conduct door-to-door surveys between November 4 and December 4, 2025.

The draft voter list will be published on December 9, followed by a period for filing claims and objections from December 9, 2025, to January 9, 2026.

Verification of documents will take place until January 31, 2026, and the final voter list will be published on February 7, 2026.

Representatives from the Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Bharat Adivasi Party, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party were present during the meeting.