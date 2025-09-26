Azerbaijan-Czech Republic Trade Reaches Record Level - Deputy FM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic reached a record high of $1.2 billion last year, said Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Trend reports.

Speaking at a reception in Baku, Sharifov noted that in the first months of this year, trade volumes have already exceeded $700 million.

“These figures place the Czech Republic as Azerbaijan's fourth-largest export partner and 8th-largest trading partner overall,” Sharifov emphasized.

The deputy minister also underlined the importance of humanitarian cooperation, recalling that the Azerbaijan House was opened in Prague last year. According to him, the development of ties in culture, science, and education strengthens people-to-people connections.

“We are confident that through our joint efforts, the friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic will continue to expand for the benefit of our nations,” Sharifov added.