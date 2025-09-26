Qatar Participates In High Level International Conference On 'Repatriation Of Persons From Al Hol, Surrounding Camps And Places Of Detention In Syria'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has participated in the High Level International Conference on the Repatriation of Persons from Al Hol, Surrounding Camps and Places of Detention in Syria, convened by Iraq and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



The State of Qatar was represented at the conference by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi. In his remarks during the conference, His Excellency said that Al Hol and Al Roj camps, as well as detention centers in northeastern Syria, pose a threat to peace and security at various levels and represent a major humanitarian and human rights dilemma.



He believed that addressing these problems primarily requires political will and international cooperation to return detainees to their countries for trial, as appropriate, and to ensure their reintegration and rehabilitation, especially innocent women and children.



His Excellency added that they have repeatedly heard from those who were detained that they were striving to survive amid constant fear and great hardship, including chronic shortages of food, clean water, medical care, and security risks, and that the common denominator among detainees is the desire to return home.



He said that they have repeatedly heard success stories of returnees, thanks to the care, tolerance, and practical training in life and work skills in particular, in addition to the support provided by authorities and communities for rehabilitation and reintegration.

His Excellency also commended the efforts of the Republic of Iraq and the Central Asian countries, which have made efforts to repatriate and rehabilitate their citizens.

He also commended the Syrian government's commitment and keenness to resolve this issue and cooperate in this regard, while also praising the role of the United Nations in facilitating international cooperation in this regard.



HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the moral imperative, security considerations, and the aforementioned success stories should serve as an incentive to exert further efforts in this regard, allowing those trapped in tragic situations in the camps to return to their countries to live in peace and build a better future.



His Excellency noted that the State of Qatar has supported efforts to address this issue, in line with its commitment to global initiatives to counter terrorism and prevent violent extremism, through its financial support to the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, which serves as the secretariat for the core task force dedicated to the Al Hol camp.



He recalled that the State of Qatar is one of the leading financial partners of the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, noting that the Fund has implemented a campaign to support the reintegration and rehabilitation of Iraqi returnees from camps in Syria, and that the campaign has achieved tangible successes.