Tajikistan And Azerbaijan Sign Mou To Enhance Statistical Cooperation
The document was signed on the sidelines of the 3rd International Statistical Forum titled“Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects” and the 73rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Statistical Agencies of CIS member states, held in Baku.
The memorandum aims to promote partnership between the two countries' statistical agencies, focusing on the development of the statistical sector, the provision of accurate and reliable data to support the socio-economic development of both nations, and the strengthening of long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation.
According to information, the sides also intend to assist one another in building professional capacity, organizing joint seminars and training sessions to enhance staff expertise, and facilitating the exchange of experience in designing and implementing future programs.
