Canada's Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Qatar: INTERPOL
Doha, Qatar: One of Canada's most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Qatar after three years on the run, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) announced.
Qatar's Ministry of Interior has not yet issued an official statement on the arrest.
According to INTERPOL, 38-year-old Rabih Alkhalil was the subject of a Red Notice on charges including murder and conspiracy to import cocaine. He "had been on run following his escape from prison in Canada while on trial for murder," the organization said.
INTERPOL confirmed that Alkhalil will be held in Qatar pending his return to Canada.
INTERPOL said that the arrest was made possible through the cooperation between the Ministry of Interior in Qatar, the INTERPOL National Central Bureaus in Doha and Ottawa, deployed Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Liaison Officers, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia and the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region.
