Strong Local Governance Begins With Robust Local Data: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Strong local governance begins with strong local data, as statistics translate community needs into concrete plans, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said on Friday.

With the rising demand for timely, reliable, and disaggregated data, statisticians play a vital role in ensuring accurate interpretation and evidence-based decision-making.

“Good governance at the local level requires granular, credible data to guide planning, track progress, and enable course correction, making the strengthening of local statistical systems inseparable from effective local governance,” the minister said at the 29th conference of Central and State Statistical Organizations (CoCSSO), organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), in Chandigarh.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted that any scheme is effective only when it is backed by reliable statistics and hence need for strong collaboration between Centre and States is pivotal for realizing India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Bhawani Singh Pathania, Deputy Chairman, State Planning Board, Himachal Pradesh, highlighted that the high-quality data is important for, along with the launch of the PAIMANA Dashboard, the NMDS 2.0 Portal, and the revamped MoSPI website with the iOS version of the GoIStats app.

These initiatives, aimed at enhancing statistical dissemination, integration, and accessibility, further strengthen the foundations of evidence-based governance and citizen engagement.

During the two-day conference, a wide range of technical sessions were held around the central theme of strengthening local-level governance through robust statistical systems.

Discussions also focused on the revision of GDP/GSDP base years, with Haryana sharing its state experience, and on the base updation of CPI and development of sub-State indices, with Maharashtra showcasing its district-level CPI initiative.

A.K. Sadhu, Member, National Statistical Commission (NSC), expressed that while the conference formally concludes, the coordination and connection among statistical systems must continue.

He called for sustained collaboration not only between the Centre and States but also among States themselves, so that mutual learning can further strengthen India's statistical system.