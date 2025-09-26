Anil Kapoor Enjoys 'A Memorable Day' With Usain Bolt As They Applaud India's Young Sprinters
The event had some of the top school-level sprinters from across the country compete in 100m and 200m races, with both Kapoor and Bolt cheering them on from the stands.
Posting a couple of photos from the day to remember, Kapoor penned on social media, "A memorable day at Jamnabai Narsee Campus with @usainbolt, a legend who continues to inspire young minds to chase excellence. Always feel motivated and happy to be around him. @sujay narsee. (sic)"
The photos showed the two legends striking some fun poses as they faced the camera together.
Similar to these young sprinters, Kapoor himself is a fitness junkie and the epitome of healthy living. Known for his disciplined workout routine and ageless energy, he continues to inspire millions to prioritize health above all else.
On the professional front, Kapoor is working on Suresh Triveni's upcoming action entertainer "Subedaar". Actress Radhikka Madan will also be accompanying the veteran actor in the core cast of the much-awaited movie. Set against the backdrop of India's heartland, the film narrates the tale of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Played by Anil) as he navigates the challenges of civilian life.
Kapoor's first look from "Subedaar" was unveiled on his 68th birthday last December.
The video opened with a visual of a house surrounded by many people banging on the door and asking the soldier to come out. Next, we see Kapoor sitting on a chair in the house with a gun in his hand. The intensity and power were palpable in his eyes. He was heard saying,“Fauji tayyar (The solider is ready).”
“A special day calls for a special announcement (cake emoji). #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon," the post was captioned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment