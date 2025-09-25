Russian Army Loses Another 940 Troops In War Against Ukraine
Additionally, the Russian army has lost: 11,201 tanks (+0), 23,287 armored combat vehicles (+2), 33,133 artillery systems (+38), 1,501 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (+5), 1,222 air defense systems (+4), 426 aircraft (+0), 345 helicopters (+0), 63,235 operational-tactical UAVs (+415), 3,747 cruise missiles (+0), 28 warships/boats (+0), 1 submarine (+0), 62,736 vehicles and fuel tanks (+120), 3,975 units of special equipment (+2).
Read also: Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Su-34 in Zaporizhzhia sector
Data are being updated.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 24, as of 22:00, 122 combat clashes were recorded between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines.
