Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses Another 940 Troops In War Against Ukraine

Russian Army Loses Another 940 Troops In War Against Ukraine


2025-09-25 02:05:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, the Russian army has lost: 11,201 tanks (+0), 23,287 armored combat vehicles (+2), 33,133 artillery systems (+38), 1,501 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) (+5), 1,222 air defense systems (+4), 426 aircraft (+0), 345 helicopters (+0), 63,235 operational-tactical UAVs (+415), 3,747 cruise missiles (+0), 28 warships/boats (+0), 1 submarine (+0), 62,736 vehicles and fuel tanks (+120), 3,975 units of special equipment (+2).



 Read also: Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Su-34 in Zaporizhzhia sector

Data are being updated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 24, as of 22:00, 122 combat clashes were recorded between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines.

MENAFN25092025000193011044ID1110108597

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search