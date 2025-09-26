Sunjay Kapur Inheritance Row: HC Permits Priya To File Assets In Sealed Cover Copies To Be Shared With All Parties

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi High Court has allowed Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Kapur, to submit the late business tycoon's list of assets in a sealed cover, with a direction to the parties to keep it confidential, LiveLaw reported.

The Delhi High Court was hearing Priya Kapur 's plea over the inheritance of Sunjay Kapoor's assets, requesting permission to submit asset details in a sealed cover. This plea is part of a lawsuit filed by Karisma Kapoor's children, Samair and Kiaan, for a share of their father's assets.

The court's verdict was issued after all parties involved, including Priya, Samaira, Kiaan, and Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur , agreed not to disclose any information about the case to the press.

| Sunjay Kapur case: Karisma's children claim bank account emptied - What we know

Requesting confidentiality over revealing the list of Sunjay Kapur's assets, Priya's lawyer Rajiv Nayar was quoted by LiveLaw as saying that“parties must respect some sort of understanding about confidentiality. I leave it to the court to devise it. But no one should discuss the pending case”.

Responding to Nayar's statement, Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma Kapoor 's children, was quoted by the legal news agency as saying,“I don't understand what the ground for confidentiality is. I don't want to get adversarial, but statements have been made by the other side about the subject matter of my children's stake in a trust”.

| Sunjay Kapur inheritance: Why Priya Sachdev wants NDA from Karisma's children

Jethmalani further said,“Repeatedly there has been an attempt to shield this will.. at the end when Will is about to be disclosed as it must suddenly this application has come...Contents will help me know what has been left out.”

What did the court say?

“After canvassing the arguments, it is agreed that a list of assets of movable & immovable properties will be filed in court in a sealed cover & the same will be served to all the parties in the case," the legal news website quoted the order.

| HC removes Mandhira Kapur from Sunjay Kapur will case following widow's plea

"Mr Nayar says that neither he nor his clients will give any information to the press or leak any information concerning this case. A similar assurance is given to the court by Mr Mahesh Jethmalani, counsel on record & the plaintiff and also by the counsel of defendant number 3– Rani Kapur. The application is disposed of,” the court said.