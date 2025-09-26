Diwali 2025: When Is The Festival Of Lights This Year, October 20 Or 21? Know Correct Date

Diwali 2025 Date: Just like in 2024, there's confusion about the date of Diwali this year too. Some calendars say Diwali is on October 20, while others say it's on October 21. Find out the correct date for Diwali 2025 from an astrologer in Ujjain

When is Diwali 2025: Diwali is celebrated on the Kartik new moon. Like 2024, there's confusion about the date. Learn the correct date from an astrologer.

The Kartik Amavasya tithi starts at 3:45 PM on Oct 20 and ends at 5:54 PM on Oct 21. This two-day span is causing debate among astrologers about the correct Diwali date.

Astrologically, Amavasya tithi must last 24 mins after sunset. This condition is met on Oct 20, not 21. So, it's best to celebrate Diwali on Monday, October 20.

When confused, texts like Nirnaya Sindhu are consulted. They say to celebrate Diwali when the new moon is present in the evening. This is met on Monday, October 20.

This year, Diwali is a 6-day festival. Dhanteras: Oct 18, Roop Chaturdashi: Oct 19, Diwali: Oct 20, Snan-Dan Amavasya: Oct 21, Govardhan Puja: Oct 22, Bhai Dooj: Oct 23.