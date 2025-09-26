North America Class 6 Truck Industry Report 2024-2025 & 2034: $4.92 Bn Market Booms With Rising Demand For Sustainability, Connectivity, And Versatile Applications
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.92 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$9.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|North America
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
2.2 Key market trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rise in urbanization and last-mile delivery
3.2.1.2 Surge in fleet electrification initiatives
3.2.1.3 Increasing demand from utility and municipal sectors
3.2.1.4 Growth of temperature-controlled logistics
3.2.1.5 Standardization of telematics and fleet analytics
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High upfront costs
3.2.2.2 Charging infrastructure gaps
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Commercialization of hydrogen fuel-cell Class 6 trucks
3.2.3.2 Deployment of autonomous delivery pilots in urban zones
3.2.3.3 Retrofitting diesel fleets with low-emission technologies
3.2.3.4 OEM investment in dedicated EV production facilities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.1.1 Emissions standards across North America
3.4.1.1.1 EPA Phase 2 & Phase 3 GHG standards enforcement
3.4.1.1.2 California ACT and ACF regulations
3.4.1.1.3 State-specific implementation timelines
3.4.1.1.4 CO2 emissions targets and penalties
3.4.1.2 Safety and vehicle standards
3.4.1.2.1 FMVSS vehicle type approval procedures
3.4.1.2.2 Enhanced safety requirements under FMCSA
3.4.1.2.3 Crash testing and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) mandates
3.4.1.3 Government incentives and policies
3.4.1.3.1 Electrification incentives and grants
3.4.1.3.2 Subsidies for fleet modernization and scrappage programs
3.4.1.3.3 Cross-border emissions and trade regulations
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price Trends
3.8.1 by region
3.8.2 by product
3.9 Production statistics
3.9.1 Production hubs
3.9.2 Consumption hubs
3.9.3 Export and import
3.9.3.1 North America statistics by country
3.9.3.2 Import dependency analysis
3.9.3.3 Trade balance assessment
3.9.3.4 Key export destinations outside North America
3.9.3.5 Intra-regional trade flow
3.10 Cost breakdown analysis
3.10.1 Manufacturing cost components
3.10.1.1 Raw materials and components
3.10.1.2 Labor costs
3.10.1.3 Research and development
3.10.1.4 Marketing and distribution
3.10.1.5 Overhead and administrative
3.10.2 Total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis
3.10.3 Operating cost comparison by fuel
3.10.4 Maintenance and service cost analysis
3.11 Patent analysis
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.12.5 Carbon footprint considerations
3.13 Market penetration and adoption rates
3.13.1 Market penetration by country
3.13.2 Electric vehicle adoption rates
3.13.3 Technology adoption curves
3.13.4 Fleet modernization trends
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 US
4.2.2 Canada
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategic outlook matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New Product Launches
4.6.4 Expansion Plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Fuel, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Diesel
5.3 Natural gas
5.4 Hybrid electric
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Body, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Box
6.3 Dump
6.4 Beverage
6.5 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Horsepower, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 200HP to 300HP
7.3 300HP to 400HP
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Axle, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 4X2
8.3 6X4
8.4 6X6
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Freight delivery
9.3 Utility services
9.4 Construction and Mining
9.5 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Mn, Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 U.S.
10.3 Northeast US
10.4 Midwest US
10.5 South US
10.6 West US
10.7 Canada
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Global Players
11.1.1 Daimler Truck
11.1.2 Ford
11.1.3 Volvo Trucks
11.1.4 PACCAR
11.1.5 Navistar
11.1.6 Hino Motors
11.1.7 Isuzu Commercial Truck
11.1.8 Peterbilt Motors
11.1.9 Mack Trucks
11.1.10 Scania
11.2 Regional Players
11.2.1 Autocar Trucks
11.2.2 Spartan Motors
11.2.3 Western Star Trucks
11.2.4 Kenworth
11.2.5 Blue Bird Corporation
11.2.6 International Trucks
11.2.7 Freightliner Trucks
11.2.8 Oshkosh Corporation
11.2.9 Nikola Corporation
11.2.10 IC Bus
11.3 Emerging Players
11.3.1 Lion Electric
11.3.2 Workhorse Group
11.3.3 GreenPower Motor Company
11.3.4 Xos Trucks
11.3.5 VIA Motors
11.3.6 REE Automotive
11.3.7 Canoo
11.3.8 Phoenix Motorcars
11.3.9 SEA Electric
11.3.10 Battle Motors
