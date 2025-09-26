MRI Systems Industry Intelligence Outlook: US$11.72B By 2033, Market Analysis & Regional Leaders

MRI Systems Market

- DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLPAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market SizeAccording to the DataM Intelligence: The global MRI systems market size was valued as US$ 6.62 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 11.72 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2025-2033Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):-Key Highlights. North America leads the MRI Systems market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 43.5% in 2024.. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.. By product type, closed MRI systems held the largest revenue share of 54.1% in 2024.. Prominent market players include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm Healthcare, United Imaging Healthcare, Mediso Ltd, IMRIS Imaging, Inc., and others.Market Drivers:Rising demand for early disease diagnosis is driving the MRI systems market. MRI scanners provide high-resolution, non-invasive imaging that detects subtle tissue changes and disease markers before symptoms appear, enabling timely interventions. Advanced 3T and 7T MRI systems are increasingly used in hospitals and imaging centers for early detection of brain lesions, tumors, and other conditions, boosting new installations and equipment upgrades worldwide.Market Restraints:High costs of MRI systems and installation limit market growth. A 3-Tesla MRI scanner can cost USD 1–3 million, with installation adding 20–30% more. Annual maintenance, energy, staffing, and operational expenses can exceed USD 70,000–150,000, restricting adoption, especially in smaller hospitals and developing regions.Major Companies:Top companies in the MRI systems market include Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm Healthcare, United Imaging Healthcare, Mediso Ltd, IMRIS Imaging, Incand among others.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements:-. The global MRI systems market continues to evolve with technological innovations that enhance diagnostic capabilities and patient care. New developments are focused on improving image quality, reducing scan times, and making MRI more accessible across healthcare settings. Among these, artificial intelligence (AI) integration stands out as a key advancement reshaping the industry.. One of the most significant advancements shaping the global MRI systems market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into image acquisition and reconstruction. AI-driven algorithms now enable faster scanning, improved image quality, and automated detection of anomalies, reducing the need for repeat scans and lowering operational costs. This technology also helps radiologists handle larger workloads by providing sharper images and preliminary findings in real time.. This advancement is transforming MRI from a time-intensive diagnostic tool into a faster, more precise, and more accessible modality. Hospitals and imaging centers adopting AI-enhanced MRI systems can offer shorter appointment times, improved patient throughput, and earlier disease detection-directly addressing the rising global demand for efficient, high-quality diagnostics. As a result, AI-powered MRI systems are becoming a key differentiator for manufacturers and a major growth driver for the market.Analyst Concludes: AI integration is expected to accelerate MRI adoption globally, particularly in high-demand regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Manufacturers investing in AI-powered, high-field, and patient-friendly systems are likely to capture a larger market share, as hospitals prioritize efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and improved patient experience.Recent Developments:. In July 2025, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, inaugurated the Mahajan Imaging & Labs Centre in Dwarka, introducing the Ultra-Fast AI-Powered Excel 3T MRI Scanner, a national first in advanced medical imaging and integrated diagnostics.. In May 2025, GE HealthCare unveiled SIGNA Sprint, an FDA 510(k) pending 1.5T high-performance gradient MRI system, at the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine 2025, aiming to unlock advanced imaging possibilities in cardiology, oncology, and other clinical and research areas.Market SegmentsThe closed MRI systems segment is set to lead the MRI market, holding a 54.1% share in 2024.Closed MRI systems, typically with 1.5T and 3T magnets, offer faster scans and clearer imaging for complex cases like oncology and cardiovascular studies. Enhanced patient comfort-wider bores, noise reduction, and faster sequences-drives global adoption. For example, in September 2024, Siemens Healthineers launched the MAGNETOM Flow1, a 1.5T MRI with a closed helium circuit using DryCool technology, reducing helium use to 0.7 liters and cutting costs.The neurological segment is projected to hold a 41.2% share of the MRI systems market in 2024.MRI's non-invasive imaging is crucial for detecting brain disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, and stroke. Growth is driven by clinical trials, fMRI expansion, and adoption of high- and ultra-high-field systems (3T and 7T). Aging populations in North America, Europe, and Asia further boost demand. For example, in September 2025, Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai installed the OMEGA 3T MRI, its first advanced neuro-MRI system with patient-focused features.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:-Regional AnalysisNorth America: North America leads the global MRI systems market with a 43.5% share in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, numerous imaging centers, and focus on early diagnostics. High adoption of 3T and AI-enabled MRI systems for neurology, oncology, and cardiology, along with favorable reimbursements and equipment upgrades, fuel growth. In June 2025, Hyperfine received FDA clearance for Swoop, the first AI-powered portable brain MRI, enhancing accessibility and image quality.Europe: Europe holds a 34.5% share in 2024, supported by universal healthcare, screening programs, and EU funding for modern MRI equipment. Germany leads with high MRI density, strong medtech manufacturing, and fast adoption of advanced systems. In June 2024, Dentsply Sirona partnered with Siemens Healthineers to develop dental-dedicated MRI (ddMRI), highlighting Europe's innovation in imaging.Asia Pacific: APAC is the fastest-growing MRI market, with an 8.1% CAGR in 2024, driven by rising healthcare spending, expanding middle-class populations, and lifestyle-related diseases. Governments in China, India, and Southeast Asia fund imaging infrastructure, while domestic vendors offer affordable systems. Japan maintains high MRI demand due to its aging population and advanced technology adoption, including AI-assisted 3T/7T scannersRelated ReportsMammography MarketCardiac MRI Testing MarketAbout Us:DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages, among others.Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, dataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market, and by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates with ease of access and custom personalization to research and markets.Author: Gundreddy Gopinadh is a healthcare research analyst with over a decade of experience in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD). He specializes in delivering actionable insights through custom market research projects, helping organizations analyze trends, assess competitive landscapes, and uncover growth opportunities. His expertise has guided healthcare companies in product development, strategic planning, and market expansion, positioning him as a trusted contributor to data-driven innovation in the global healthcare industry.

