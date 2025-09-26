What Happens To Your PF Savings After You Quit Your Job?

Let's look at how you can protect your PF account even after quitting your job, how long you'll earn interest, and when you can withdraw the money.

There's much confusion about PF funds post-employment. Contrary to belief, your PF account remains active and continues to earn interest even after you quit your job, as per EPFO rules.

As per EPFO rules, if you quit at 40 or 45 and don't withdraw your PF, you'll still earn interest until age 58. This ensures your funds continue to grow long after you've left your job.

If you don't withdraw your PF after 58, EPFO pays interest for 3 more years (till 61). After 61, the account becomes inactive, meaning interest stops, but your money is still safe.

Log in to the EPFO site with your UAN, update KYC, and submit a claim. Money is credited in 7-8 days. EPF is a safe investment with an 8.25% interest rate for long-term growth.